'Just good friends': Aishwarya Khare on link-up rumors with Rohit
Aishwarya Khare, lead actor of Bhagya Lakshmi, has addressed the buzz about her and co-star Rohit Suchanti, saying they're just good friends despite playing a couple on screen for four years.
She shared that these rumors haven't bothered her or her family at all.
Proud of making it on my own: Khare
Khare described Rohit as "fun and expressive," emphasizing their strong friendship.
Reflecting on her journey, she said she's proud of making it on her own after eight years in the industry, with Bhagya Lakshmi being her big breakthrough.