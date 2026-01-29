Justin Bieber returns to headline the 2026 Grammys
Entertainment
Justin Bieber is back on stage for his first big performance since 2022, set to perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards after a hiatus from major public performances.
The show happens February 1, and you can catch it live on CBS and Paramount starting at 5:00pm.
Who's performing and what's at stake?
Bieber's up for four Grammys this year—including Album of the Year for Swag—and will share the spotlight with Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams, Clipse, and a bunch of Best New Artist nominees like Addison Rae and Alex Warren.
Plus, Trevor Noah is hosting his sixth (and last) Grammys before the show moves from CBS to Disney next year.