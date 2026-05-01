Justin Theroux calls his 'Devil Wears Prada 2' character 'idiot'

Theroux described his character as "He's such an idiot," adding that he loved being "ridiculous" and wearing "ridiculous clothes." He said, "To be able to be ridiculous, wear ridiculous clothes - I have a really ridiculous hair thing going on, I'm bald, but then it's like my hair's falling out - that was the most fun." The sequel also features original cast members Anne Hathaway , Meryl Streep , Emily Blunt , and Stanley Tucci.

Co-star camaraderie

Co-stars praised by Theroux

Theroux also praised his co-stars, especially Blunt, whom he called a "riot." He jokingly said that Streep was "was nervous to work with me," but quickly added that she is a professional. The film is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, who were part of the original 2006 film, which was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name. The cast also includes Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, and B.J. Novak.