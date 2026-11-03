Justin Timberlake to address Janet Jackson controversy in new docuseries
What's the story
Pop sensation Justin Timberlake is gearing up for the release of a four-part docuseries on Apple TV. The series, described as a "tell-all," is set to premiere in December, reported Variety. It will feature revelations from Janet Jackson about their infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 Super Bowl performance. The series will also include Timberlake's response to recent comments made by ex-girlfriend Britney Spears about their relationship in her memoir, The Woman in Me.
Director's role
More about the docuseries
The upcoming docuseries will be directed by Fisher Stevens.
However, further details about the project are currently unavailable.
News of the docuseries comes as Timberlake lies low, having stayed largely out of the public eye since the Forget Tomorrow tour for his 2024 album Everything I Thought It Was.
Challenges faced
Timberlake's health struggles and other issues
Timberlake has been candid about his health struggles, revealing in July 2025 that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
This condition reportedly affected some of his performances during the international leg of his tour.
"Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," he revealed.
Meanwhile, his tour was also marred by Timberlake's DWI conviction from an arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, in June 2024 for running a stop sign and swerving out of his lane.