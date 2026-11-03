Justin Timberlake to address Janet Jackson controversy in new docuseries

Timberlake has been candid about his health struggles, revealing in July 2025 that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

This condition reportedly affected some of his performances during the international leg of his tour.

"Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," he revealed.

Meanwhile, his tour was also marred by Timberlake's DWI conviction from an arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, in June 2024 for running a stop sign and swerving out of his lane.