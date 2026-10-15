Juyal begins shooting 'Any Body Can Dream' returns to 'ABCD'
Entertainment
Raghav Juyal has officially started shooting for Any Body Can Dream, returning to the ABCD franchise after ABCD 2.
Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Juyal called this film the most important project of his career so far.
Juyal moves from ensemble to lead
Juyal, who was previously part of the ensemble cast of ABCD 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, now takes the lead in this new movie.
His journey from ensemble cast member to leading man highlights his growth.