Jyoti, Suri welcome daughter announced 13 June 2026 on Instagram
Entertainment
Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri just became parents!
They shared the happy news on Instagram with a pastel pink poster: "It's a Girl! 13th June, 2026. Love, Surbhi and Sumit."
Earlier this year, Jyoti mentioned that Suri was hoping for a healthy daughter as they prepared for parenthood.
Friends, fans congratulate Jyoti and Suri
Right after the announcement, friends and fans filled their comments with love. Kishwer Merchant cheered, "Yayyyyiieeeee.. congratulations," while Aashka Goradia sent her best.
The couple tied the knot in October 2024 and had been open about their journey to becoming parents.