'Proud of Gen-Z': Jyotika backs students, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
What's the story
Tamil actor Jyotika has finally broken her silence on the ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign." Her statement comes amid a nationwide wave of protests where students have united in calling for the minister's resignation over alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.
Actor's support
'Proud of you Gen Z'
In her post, Jyotika wrote, "Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and the future of our nation! I stand with accountability. I stand for a democratic India! I stand for a reformed education!"
"Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as mothers we want to raise our children to be like you. Proud of you Gen Z for being unfiltered."
Actor's stance
Suriya's fan club also issued statement days ago
Jyotika's statement comes days after her husband and actor Suriya's fan club released a message saying he had requested fans not to celebrate his birthday as a mark of respect for the students protesting across India.
The statement said Suriya asked fans to prioritize the issues raised by students over celebrations.
Protest details
CJP-led protests have received support from several South Indian actors
The CJP-led protest has united students nationwide in demanding reforms after the NEET paper leak.
The movement gained major traction after educationist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk joined the demonstration on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike, which ended on Friday.
The protests have seen support from several South Indian actors, including Prakash Raj and Kamal Haasan, who have criticized the government's response to the issue.