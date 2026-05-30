K Madhu resigns as KSFDC chair after previous LDF instructions
Entertainment
Film director K Madhu has officially stepped down as chairperson of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).
He handed in his resignation to the Cultural Affairs Department, following instructions from the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for all political appointees to resign after a change in leadership.
Kerala Sahitya and Chalachitra figures resign
Madhu isn't alone: several other top names in Kerala's arts and culture world are also moving on.
Poet K Satchidanandan and writer Ashokan Charuvil resigned from their roles at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, while both Chairperson Resul Pookutty and Vice Chairperson Kukku Parameswaran left the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.
It's all part of a wider reshuffle as new leadership takes over.