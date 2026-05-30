K Madhu resigns as KSFDC chair after previous LDF instructions

Kerala Sahitya and Chalachitra figures resign

Madhu isn't alone: several other top names in Kerala's arts and culture world are also moving on.

Poet K Satchidanandan and writer Ashokan Charuvil resigned from their roles at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, while both Chairperson Resul Pookutty and Vice Chairperson Kukku Parameswaran left the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

It's all part of a wider reshuffle as new leadership takes over.