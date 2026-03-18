'K-Pop Demon Hunters' is a Netflix film

'K-Pop Demon Hunters' kicks off new travel trends

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:01 pm Mar 18, 202604:01 pm

What's the story

The K-Pop Demon Hunters travel trend, linked to a Netflix film released in June 2025, is taking Korean culture to new heights. South China Morning Post cited the example of Christine Kim from Hawaii, who was among the first to join this trend with her family trip to Seoul. Originally planned as a visit to see grandparents, their itinerary changed after her daughter became enamored with the movie's characters, Rumi, Zoey, and Mira.