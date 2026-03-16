Oscars 2026: 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' wins Best Animated Feature

Record-breaking success

'K-Pop Demon Hunters' was a record-breaking success for Netflix

K-Pop Demon Hunters has been a record-breaking success for Netflix. After a slow start, it became the streamer's most popular movie ever and remains one of the top 10 most-streamed films on the platform. The film also had a successful theatrical run, topping the box office despite being available on Netflix. It reportedly won 130 out of 187 nominations across all award bodies before clinching the Oscar. Its song Golden is also competing in the Original Song category.