Oscars 2026: 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' wins Best Animated Feature
What's the story
Netflix's animated film, K-Pop Demon Hunters, has bagged the Best Animated Feature award at the 2026 Oscars. The movie triumphed over stiff competition from Disney's Zootopia 2, Pixar's Elio, Neon's Arco, and France's Little Amelie or the Character of Rain. This win adds to the film's already impressive awards season run, which included victories at the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards, among others.
Record-breaking success
'K-Pop Demon Hunters' was a record-breaking success for Netflix
K-Pop Demon Hunters has been a record-breaking success for Netflix. After a slow start, it became the streamer's most popular movie ever and remains one of the top 10 most-streamed films on the platform. The film also had a successful theatrical run, topping the box office despite being available on Netflix. It reportedly won 130 out of 187 nominations across all award bodies before clinching the Oscar. Its song Golden is also competing in the Original Song category.
Franchise expansion
Sequel to 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' already in the works
The success of K-Pop Demon Hunters has sparked discussions about the future of the franchise. Netflix has already announced a sequel, with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning for this new project. This sequel will be part of a multiyear writing and directing partnership between the duo and Netflix in animation. The film's plot revolves around pop stars using their music to combat evil forces.