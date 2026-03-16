'Golden' makes history, wins Oscar for Best Original Song

Competition

'Golden' beat out stiff competition

Golden beat out stiff competition from Sinners, Train Dreams, Viva Verdi!, and Diane Warren: Relentless. Maggie Kang, the film's co-writer and co-director, dedicated the award to Koreans everywhere. She said, as per The Guardian, "For those of you who look like me, I'm so sorry that it took so long to see us in a movie like this, but it is here."