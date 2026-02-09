'K-Pop Demon Hunters's sequel in the works, says Mark Sonnenblick Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Good news for fans—Mark Sonnenblick, the songwriter behind Netflix's record-breaking KPop Demon Hunters, said a sequel is "in process," noting there will be "a whole development process before we get deep into writing the songs" and that "that's if it makes sense for us all to be doing it again."

The first film made waves with its hit song "Golden," which picked up a Golden Globe and Grammy, plus an Oscar nomination this year—all thanks to massive fan support.