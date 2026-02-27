'Kaattaan' on OTT: When, where, and how to watch
Vijay Sethupathi is back, starring and producing the rural action web series Kaattaan (previously Muthu Engira Kaatan), directed by M Manikandan.
Announced in December 2025, this marks Sethupathi's first lead role in a Tamil streaming series and follows his role in Farzi.
Streaming details and language options
Kaattaan is set to stream on JioHotstar and is also listed as streaming on JioCinema; it will be available via OTTplay Premium.
You can catch it in seven languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.
There's no theatrical release; it's straight to streaming with an A rating.
Storyline and cast details
Expect a gritty mix of folklore and crime told Rashomon-style (think shifting perspectives and hidden truths).
The story dives into the duality of human nature—a man who's both a monster and a miracle—set against a vibrant rural backdrop.
Milind Soman also joins the cast for this unique ride.