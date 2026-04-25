Karan Johar adapting 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' into series
What's the story
Karan Johar, the renowned filmmaker, has announced that he will be adapting his controversial 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna into a long-form series. The original movie, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji among others, was met with polarized responses upon its release. However, it is now regarded as one of Johar's most layered and profound works.
Series details
Details about the upcoming series remain under wraps
Johar has not revealed much about the upcoming series adaptation of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, including its platform and casting. However, he hinted that the long-form format will allow for a more nuanced exploration of the story. He told The Week, "We're actually adapting it into a long-form series... So we're doing a series, a long-form show for a platform, which I'm not able to give you too many details about right now, but it will be out soon."
Film's impact
This is how people reacted to 'KANK'
Johar also spoke about how deeply Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna unsettled audiences. He recalled people questioning his intent at the time, asking him if he was unwell after making such a film. "I had many people come up to me and ask me whether I was unwell after that film, because they said, 'How can you endorse infidelity?' And I was like, 'How can you endorse something that's already so sold out?'"
Audience reaction
The hotel scene that caused a couple to walk out
Johar also shared a memorable incident from an early screening. He recalled a "traditional couple" who left the theater when they realized that a scene where Khan and Mukerji check into a hotel wasn't a dream sequence. "And then I realized that we are in such a polarized audience space, that people judge what happens in their homes, they forget it, they brush it under the carpet, but they don't want to watch it on celluloid."
Show's comeback
'Koffee with Karan' season 9 coming this Diwali
In the same interview, Johar confirmed that his popular chat show Koffee with Karan will be returning for a ninth season this year. The show, which first premiered in 2004, has become one of Bollywood's most talked-about chat shows. It is known for its candid conversations and the controversies that often follow them. The new season is set to premiere during Diwali this year.