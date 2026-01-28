Kabir Bedi returns to Malayalam cinema with 'Koragajja'
Entertainment
Kabir Bedi is making a much-anticipated comeback to Malayalam films with Koragajja, directed by Sudheer Attavar.
Announced in Kochi, the film sees Bedi as Udyavara Arasu Raja.
At the launch, he shared his appreciation for Kerala and its strong legacy of National Award winners.
A film rooted in folklore and big talent
Koragajja dives into the story of a local deity, blending history with spirituality and has similarities with Kerala's Muthappan folklore—so it's got strong regional vibes.
Produced by Trivikram Cinemas, it drops in six languages this February.
The team includes music by Gopi Sundar (with a whopping 31 songs!), cinematography by Manoj Pillai, and an ensemble cast featuring Shruti Krishna and Sandeep Soparkar.