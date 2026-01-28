Kabir Bedi returns to Malayalam cinema with 'Koragajja'

A film rooted in folklore and big talent

Koragajja dives into the story of a local deity, blending history with spirituality and has similarities with Kerala's Muthappan folklore—so it's got strong regional vibes.

Produced by Trivikram Cinemas, it drops in six languages this February.

The team includes music by Gopi Sundar (with a whopping 31 songs!), cinematography by Manoj Pillai, and an ensemble cast featuring Shruti Krishna and Sandeep Soparkar.