Next Article
'Kabutarbaaz' OTT release: When, where to watch
Ready for some high-stakes pigeon racing and family drama? Kabutarbaaz, the Punjabi film that hit theaters earlier this year, lands on streaming August 4.
The story follows Rajveer, a pigeon racing champ, and his heated rivalry with Sukha—which only gets messier when Rajveer runs off with Sukha's sister Parmeet.
Where and when to watch the film
You can catch Kabutarbaaz on Chaupal and OTTplay Premium starting August 4—perfect for your next movie night in.
Other recent Punjabi films on streaming
If you're into Punjabi cinema, OTTplay Premium also has Tabaah, Shukrana, and Lahoriye.
Over on Chaupal, look out for the comedy Wife Peke Husband Theke dropping July 31 with Smeep Kang in the lead.