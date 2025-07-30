'Kabutarbaaz' OTT release: When, where to watch Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Ready for some high-stakes pigeon racing and family drama? Kabutarbaaz, the Punjabi film that hit theaters earlier this year, lands on streaming August 4.

The story follows Rajveer, a pigeon racing champ, and his heated rivalry with Sukha—which only gets messier when Rajveer runs off with Sukha's sister Parmeet.