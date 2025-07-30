'Laughter Chefs': Aly Goni celebrates being runner-up with heartfelt post
The finale of "Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment" Season 2 just aired, and Karan Kundrra with Elvish Yadav took home the trophy.
Aly Goni and his partner Reem Shaikh landed as proud runners-up, earning diamond stars for their efforts.
Goni marked the moment with a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the journey.
The actor shared his journey through the season
Goni's Insta recap showed off behind-the-scenes moments: group hugs, his Chef No. 1 apron, selfies with Reem, and snaps with winners Kundrra and Yadav plus Harpal Singh Sokhi and Munawar Faruqui.
He thanked Colors TV, fans, and especially Reem for all their support along the way.
Meanwhile, fans are already speculating about Season 3
Fans are already calling Goni "the most deserving" contestant and are hyped for what's next.
With celebs like Ankita Lokhande and Rahul Vaidya joining in on comedy-cooking challenges this season—and Kundrra and Yadav's unique dynamics—expectations are high for an even bigger Season 3!