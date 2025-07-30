'Laughter Chefs': Aly Goni celebrates being runner-up with heartfelt post

Goni's Insta recap showed off behind-the-scenes moments: group hugs, his Chef No. 1 apron, selfies with Reem, and snaps with winners Kundrra and Yadav plus Harpal Singh Sokhi and Munawar Faruqui . He thanked Colors TV, fans, and especially Reem for all their support along the way.

Meanwhile, fans are already speculating about Season 3

Fans are already calling Goni "the most deserving" contestant and are hyped for what's next.

With celebs like Ankita Lokhande and Rahul Vaidya joining in on comedy-cooking challenges this season—and Kundrra and Yadav's unique dynamics—expectations are high for an even bigger Season 3!