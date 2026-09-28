VMAs 2026: Kacey Musgraves pays emotional tribute to Dolly Parton

In the video, Parton gave some advice before launching into I Will Always Love You.

She joked, "Don't criticize your wife's judgment. You just remember who she married. Just kidding you."

"I would also like to say about life, I hope it treats you real kind, and I hope that you have all that you ever dreamed of."

The footage then transitioned to Musgraves, singing the song.

At the end of her performance, she received thunderous applause from the audience.