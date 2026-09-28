VMAs 2026: Kacey Musgraves pays emotional tribute to Dolly Parton
What's the story
Kacey Musgraves paid a heartfelt tribute to the late country music legend Dolly Parton at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The tribute came just a month after Parton's death and featured Musgraves singing I Will Always Love You. The performance was pre-recorded and started with a video of Parton introducing the iconic song in 1974.
Performance details
Parton's heartfelt advice
In the video, Parton gave some advice before launching into I Will Always Love You.
She joked, "Don't criticize your wife's judgment. You just remember who she married. Just kidding you."
"I would also like to say about life, I hope it treats you real kind, and I hope that you have all that you ever dreamed of."
The footage then transitioned to Musgraves, singing the song.
At the end of her performance, she received thunderous applause from the audience.
Twitter Post
See a glimpse of the performance here
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Dolly Parton at the #VMAs with a cover of "I Will Always Love You."— Variety (@Variety) September 28, 2026
(via CBS/MTV/VMAs) pic.twitter.com/mORHb9t9lh
Past tributes
Musgraves previously honored Parton in concert
Following Parton's death in August, Musgraves had dedicated her song Rainbow to the country icon during a concert at Boston's TD Garden.
She also performed Here You Come Again, a 1977 classic by Parton, at the same venue.
At her Middle of Nowhere tour stop in New York City just days later, she covered 9 to 5, another song by Parton that the younger singer has been performing for years.
Shared moments
When Musgraves and Parton shared the stage at MusiCares event
Musgraves had previously shared the stage with Parton at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year event.
She had started a tribute to Parton alongside Katy Perry by performing Here You Come Again.
The iconic country star later joined them on stage in a white dress with flowing sleeves.
Admiration expressed
What Musgraves has said about Parton
Musgraves has spoken highly of Parton in the past.
In a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, she called Parton a "style icon" and a "businesswoman."
"First and foremost, she's a songwriter," Musgraves had said.
"But she wasn't afraid to be a beautiful, sexy woman, proud of her femininity, proud of her body."