VMAs: Taylor Swift honors 'ultimate showgirl' Dolly Parton in speech
What's the story
Taylor Swift bagged the Video of the Year (The Fate of Ophelia) at the MTV Video Music Awards and paid tribute to the late legendary singer, Dolly Parton. During her acceptance speech, she revealed that she was "proud" of the music video as it was "one continuous shot." She added, "I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person, without whom just this wouldn't be happening, and that person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton."
Emotional speech
'She handled this thing with such grace and joy'
Swift said, "Every single song that she wrote...It's like watching the best music video you have ever seen in your life every single time you hear what she has written."
"And she handled this thing with such grace and joy and love and gratitude for the fact that she got to do this, and everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love, and gratitude and appreciation for her fans."
Twitter Post
See Swift's speech here
Taylor Swift dedicates Video of the Year award to “the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton” at #VMAspic.twitter.com/fcuFrVQajW— Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 28, 2026
Unforgettable moment
'We were all very lucky to share this planet with...'
Swift added, "I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them."
"I love you all so very much, and...I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time, and thank you for this amazing moment. I love you all."
Meanwhile, Swift made history at the VMAs, becoming the most awarded artist in the show's history.
She also received the inaugural Artist Director Honors prize.