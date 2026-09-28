VMAs: Taylor Swift honors 'ultimate showgirl' Dolly Parton in speech

Swift added, "I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them."

"I love you all so very much, and...I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time, and thank you for this amazing moment. I love you all."

Meanwhile, Swift made history at the VMAs, becoming the most awarded artist in the show's history.

She also received the inaugural Artist Director Honors prize.