KadhaiShorts launches 2-minute Tamil serials starting ₹20, plans 5-language expansion

KadhaiShorts uses vertical storytelling for scrolling

KadhaiShorts is flipping the script on traditional serials with vertical storytelling made for scrolling. The platform is exploring creative brand tie-ins inside its stories.

Plus, if you're into writing or filmmaking, their KadhaiClub community (12,000-plus members strong) is open to help you get started.

The team includes CEO Sabarsih Venkat and Head of Marketing Fahd Abdur Rahman.