KadhaiShorts launches 2-minute Tamil serials starting ₹20, plans 5-language expansion
Entertainment
Karan Dayanidhi Maran, son of former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran, just launched KadhaiShorts, a platform for quick, two-minute Tamil mini-serials you can watch on your phone.
It's pay-per-series, starting at ₹20, and plans to roll out shows in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali by the end of this financial year.
KadhaiShorts uses vertical storytelling for scrolling
KadhaiShorts is flipping the script on traditional serials with vertical storytelling made for scrolling. The platform is exploring creative brand tie-ins inside its stories.
Plus, if you're into writing or filmmaking, their KadhaiClub community (12,000-plus members strong) is open to help you get started.
The team includes CEO Sabarsih Venkat and Head of Marketing Fahd Abdur Rahman.