Kahan announces 31-date 2027 'Last of the Bugs' world tour
Noah Kahan just dropped big news: he's heading out on his "Last of the Bugs" World Tour in 2027.
After his album "The Great Divide" hit No. 1, he's taking the stage across North America, Europe, and the UK with 31 shows, starting April 24 in Athens, Georgia.
Kahan to play Fenway and Wembley
Fans can catch him at legendary spots like Fenway Park and Wembley Stadium. The European shows are set for July.
If you missed his Citi Field show earlier this year (thanks to bad weather), good news: your tickets get you priority access for MetLife Stadium in 2027.
And if you know songs like "Stick Season," you already get why four sold-out nights at Fenway were a huge deal for him.