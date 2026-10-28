Kaif decries postpartum shaming after Ganpati with Kaushal, chooses fitness
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif is calling out the negativity she faced after attending Ganpati celebrations with Vicky Kaushal, saying criticism of women's bodies after childbirth is simply "And if they still choose to view that body through a harsh lens, it's a personal choice. It can't be blamed on a lack of information, because there is so much information out there," she said.
She told Vogue India she's choosing to focus on her own fitness journey and positivity instead.
Kaif and Kaushal juggle parenthood, careers
Since welcoming her son Vihaan on November 7, 2025, Katrina and Vicky have been juggling parenthood with their film careers.
Katrina's keeping things real: she's taking her fitness at her own pace and saying viewing postpartum bodies through a harsh lens is a personal choice.