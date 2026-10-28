Kaif decries postpartum shaming after Ganpati with Kaushal, chooses fitness

Katrina Kaif is calling out the negativity she faced after attending Ganpati celebrations with Vicky Kaushal, saying criticism of women's bodies after childbirth is simply "And if they still choose to view that body through a harsh lens, it's a personal choice. It can't be blamed on a lack of information, because there is so much information out there," she said.

She told Vogue India she's choosing to focus on her own fitness journey and positivity instead.