Kaif's Mumbai Ganpati appearance sparks online debate over postpartum look
Katrina Kaif made a rare appearance at a Ganpati celebration in Mumbai, and the internet had a lot to say about her postpartum look.
Since welcoming her son Vihaan with Vicky Kaushal last November, Katrina's mostly stayed out of the spotlight.
Her recent outing drew mixed reactions: some people unfairly criticized her physical changes after becoming a mother.
Fans defend Kaif against postpartum criticism
Fans quickly jumped in to defend Katrina, calling the negative comments insensitive and reminding everyone that changes after childbirth are completely normal.
Many pointed out how women face constant scrutiny over their looks, especially after pregnancy, and praised Katrina for focusing on her family and building a successful beauty brand instead of letting online opinions get to her.
For now, she hasn't announced any new film projects and is keeping things low-key with work and family life.