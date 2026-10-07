Kaira denies romance with Tanwar on 'Rise and Fall'

Kaira, currently on Rise And Fall Season 2, has addressed all the buzz about her relationship with Kushal Tanwar (aka Gullu).

After speculation following their Splitsvilla X6 days, she shared that while Gullu is a really important part of her life, they're not romantically involved.

Kaira explained, "Mein dimaag se nahi dil se rishte banati hoon," while explaining her approach to relationships.