Kaira denies romance with Tanwar on 'Rise and Fall'
Entertainment
Kaira, currently on Rise And Fall Season 2, has addressed all the buzz about her relationship with Kushal Tanwar (aka Gullu).
After speculation following their Splitsvilla X6 days, she shared that while Gullu is a really important part of her life, they're not romantically involved.
Kaira explained, "Mein dimaag se nahi dil se rishte banati hoon," while explaining her approach to relationships.
Tanwar appears on 'Bigg Boss 20'
Kaira's comments come just as Gullu appears on Bigg Boss 20.
She emphasized that despite past misunderstandings and what people might assume from social media, she values honest connections over labels.
Both are now focused on their own journeys in different reality shows.