'Kaithi 2' pre-production begins; movie to link up with 'Leo' and 'Vikram'
Entertainment
Kaithi 2, the sequel to the 2019 Tamil hit, has officially started pre-production.
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj said filming is expected to begin in 2027, following his work on AA 23 with Allu Arjun.
The movie is being produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and KVN Productions.
Part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe
Kaithi 2 will expand the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), connecting stories from Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.
Expect new characters alongside familiar faces as the story continues.
Details about its theatrical release or streaming platforms haven't been announced yet.
Why the wait?
The film faced delays due to Lokesh's packed schedule and lead actor Karthi's prior commitments.
There were also some project changes behind the scenes, but things are finally moving forward now.