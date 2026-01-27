'Kaithi 2' pre-production begins; movie to link up with 'Leo' and 'Vikram' Entertainment Jan 27, 2026

Kaithi 2, the sequel to the 2019 Tamil hit, has officially started pre-production.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj said filming is expected to begin in 2027, following his work on AA 23 with Allu Arjun.

The movie is being produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and KVN Productions.