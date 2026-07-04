'Ramayana': Kajal Aggarwal opens up on playing Mandodari

Role details

More on her role and the film

Aggarwal added that her role in Ramayana is limited because the first part focuses less on Lanka. "So my role is obviously very limited. Regardless of that, it's been wonderful," she said. "It's been an amazing experience to just be a part of something, a magnum opus which is going to be a world film." The film is set to release in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.