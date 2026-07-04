'Ramayana': Kajal Aggarwal opens up on playing Mandodari
What's the story
Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently opened up about her role in the upcoming film Ramayana. She revealed that only the first part of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic has been filmed so far. "We've only filmed part one, and of course, Lanka is lesser in that, and I am Mandodari," she told Zoom. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
Role details
More on her role and the film
Aggarwal added that her role in Ramayana is limited because the first part focuses less on Lanka. "So my role is obviously very limited. Regardless of that, it's been wonderful," she said. "It's been an amazing experience to just be a part of something, a magnum opus which is going to be a world film." The film is set to release in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.
Cultural significance
Aggarwal's thoughts on Yash as an actor
Aggarwal also spoke about her personal connection to the story of Ramayana. "Ramayanam is like every house's story," she said, adding that it was something her generation grew up watching on Doordarshan. She also praised Yash, calling him a "wonderful actor" and saying it was amazing to work with him on this project. "He's so invested in the film as well... He's extremely professional and, of course, immensely talented."