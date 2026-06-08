'Technically superior film': Kajal Aggarwal opens up on 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Kajal Aggarwal, who plays Mandodari in the upcoming two-part film Ramayana, has opened up about her experience of working on the project. In a recent interview with Variety India, she said it was a "technically superior production" and something India has never seen before. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.
Actor's perspective
'The first time that we're doing something...'
Aggarwal said, "The experience was so different because it's a technically superior production. It's just something India has never witnessed before." "And as actors, it's pretty much the first time that we're doing something like this. It is an intrinsically Indian story, and it's so close to our hearts." The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Film details
Costliest Indian film ever made
The two-part film is produced by Yash and Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. It is touted to be the costliest Indian film ever made, with reports suggesting a combined landing cost of ₹4,000 crore ($500 million) for both parts. The first part will release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.
Actor's journey
Meanwhile, here's how 'Ramayana' changed Kapoor's life
Kapoor has also spoken about his transformative experience while working on Ramayana. In an interview with Top Magazine, he said the film helped him understand Lord Rama's journey and the epic itself better. He said, "I understood not that it would be something like a career-defining move for me, but it was definitely life-defining, you know, it changed my life. It got me closer to understanding the Ramayana, to understanding Lord Rama's journey."