'Technically superior film': Kajal Aggarwal opens up on 'Ramayana'

Actor's journey

Meanwhile, here's how 'Ramayana' changed Kapoor's life

Kapoor has also spoken about his transformative experience while working on Ramayana. In an interview with Top Magazine, he said the film helped him understand Lord Rama's journey and the epic itself better. He said, "I understood not that it would be something like a career-defining move for me, but it was definitely life-defining, you know, it changed my life. It got me closer to understanding the Ramayana, to understanding Lord Rama's journey."