Kajal Aggarwal lauds 'Dhurandhar 2,' gushes over 'legend' Ranveer

Kajal Aggarwal has joined the list of admirers of Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. The spy thriller, released on March 19, has been setting new box office records every day since its release. From Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda to Ravi Teja, several stars have praised the film.

Praise 'Let it truly sink in...' Aggarwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts on Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She wrote, "Dhurandhar. The Revenge. Take a moment... let it truly sink in. @ranveersingh , I'm still not over what you've done here." "The emotion, the intensity, the ease, the sincerity... and the sheer hard work behind it all. Your passion bleeds through every frame. Jaskirat and Hamza will stay with us for a long, long time. Truly, a legend of our times in motion."

Team appreciation Other cast members also got a mention Aggarwal also praised other cast members, including R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. She wrote, "@actormaddy sir, that quiet strength, that calm authority, especially in the final moments, you stirred something deeply patriotic and powerful." "If Part 1 was unforgettable, Part 2 leaves us with so much to feel, process, and admire. You've raised the bar," she wrote, addressing Dhar.

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Film's plot About 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set in Lyari, Karachi, a region notorious for gang wars and violent turf battles. The film revolves around covert intelligence operations amid geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The sequel delves into Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in the Karachi underworld and his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

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