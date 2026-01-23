Allu Arjun and Atlee's film to feature Kajol?
Superstar Allu Arjun and director Atlee are collaborating on a high-budget science fiction film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The project is being mounted on an enormous scale with a reported budget of around ₹800 crore. The film has already been more or less confirmed to star Deepika Padukone as the female lead, and there are now rumors that Kajol may also be part of the cast.
Casting rumors
Kajol's potential role in 'AA22xA6' sparks speculation
The biggest speculation is about Kajol's possible role in the film. The actor has been mostly doing OTT shows and films produced by her husband, Ajay Devgn. This has naturally sparked curiosity about the kind of role she could have in a mass-heavy film and why Atlee is keen on her. There are also rumors that Shah Rukh Khan may have recommended her for the project, given his close friendship with Kajol and his relationship with Atlee after Jawan's success.
Casting updates
Mrunal Thakur also in talks for the film?
But it is to be noted that all the talks regarding the Maa actor are speculative and nothing is confirmed. Apart from Kajol, there are reports that Mrunal Thakur is being considered for an important role in the film. The inclusion of these Bollywood actors indicates that Atlee is strategically targeting the Hindi box office. Arjun already enjoys immense popularity in North India, and with a star-studded cast, the film could reach new heights.