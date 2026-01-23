Allu Arjun and Atlee's film to feature Kajol?

Casting rumors

Kajol's potential role in 'AA22xA6' sparks speculation

The biggest speculation is about Kajol's possible role in the film. The actor has been mostly doing OTT shows and films produced by her husband, Ajay Devgn. This has naturally sparked curiosity about the kind of role she could have in a mass-heavy film and why Atlee is keen on her. There are also rumors that Shah Rukh Khan may have recommended her for the project, given his close friendship with Kajol and his relationship with Atlee after Jawan's success.