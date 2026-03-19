Kajol's weight jokes never get old; fans: 'Perfection' in new photos
Entertainment
Kajol just dropped a series of photos from a photoshoot in a dark green saree on Instagram, but it was her caption that caught everyone's eye.
The 51-year-old actor joked, "I've decided I will never come down to my original weight .. after all 2.72kg is a little unrealistic! #weighted diaries."
Her co-star Karanvir Sharma called her "evergreen," and fans chimed in with love, saying things like, "Perfection doesn't have a weight limit."
Her weight jokes are legendary
Kajol's been pretty open about not stressing over the scale.
Just this week she quipped, "When ur weighing scale tells u that u have put on weight but can't see it always assume it's gone to ur head and u have just become smarter ! #namaste"
Last year (2025), she appeared in two back-to-back movies.