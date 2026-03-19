Kajol's weight jokes never get old; fans: 'Perfection' in new photos Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Kajol just dropped a series of photos from a photoshoot in a dark green saree on Instagram, but it was her caption that caught everyone's eye.

The 51-year-old actor joked, "I've decided I will never come down to my original weight .. after all 2.72kg is a little unrealistic! #weighted diaries."

Her co-star Karanvir Sharma called her "evergreen," and fans chimed in with love, saying things like, "Perfection doesn't have a weight limit."