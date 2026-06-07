Kakar begins immunotherapy at HN Reliance after tumor removal
Entertainment
Dipika Kakar has kicked off immunotherapy at HN Reliance Hospital, with her first session running about three to four hours.
Husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared the news in his vlog and reassured fans that no new surgery is planned for now.
This follows her tumor removal last year and a recent cyst procedure.
Ibrahim staying near hospital, father recovering
Shoaib also opened up about his father's recovery from a brain hemorrhage: he's finally speaking and smiling after 10 days, though speech therapy is still needed.
Shoaib's been staying near the hospital for over a week, which has delayed Shoaib's work and kept him away from home and his son Ruhaan.