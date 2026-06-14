Kakar shares liver cancer update after 1st immunotherapy session
Entertainment
TV star Dipika Kakar is sharing her experience as she battles liver cancer.
In a recent vlog, she talked about feeling back pain, mild fever, and tiredness after her first immunotherapy session earlier this month.
Thankfully, tests showed no bad reactions to the treatment so far.
Next treatment July 2 for Kakar
Dipika's next treatment is set for July 2, with doctors closely tracking her progress through scans and blood tests.
She mentioned how tough this period has been emotionally for her family, especially her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, who is also dealing with his father's slow recovery from a brain hemorrhage.
The couple requested support as they remain hopeful things will improve.