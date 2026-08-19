'Kala Hiran' producer moves SC against teaser ban
What's the story
Amit Jani, the producer of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy, has approached the Supreme Court of India. This comes after the Delhi High Court ordered the removal of its teaser and other promotional materials. The court's decision was based on a complaint from actor Salman Khan, who claimed that these materials violated his personality rights.
Legal dispute
Producer claims he is facing life threats
Jani has argued, per NDTV, that the High Court's order amounts to unfair censorship and restricts his freedom of speech. He maintains that public record matters and historical legal cases cannot be monopolized.
The producer is also facing serious security threats from organized crime syndicates, who have allegedly threatened him and his family with violent death if he doesn't drop the film.
Jani informed his online followers about moving the SC in a tweet.
Court proceedings
What was actor's plea in court?
The Delhi High Court's order came while hearing Khan's plea for protection of his personality rights.
The actor argued that the promotional material unlawfully exploits his personality rights by making unmistakable references to him.
He alleged that the teaser features a lookalike wearing his signature blue bracelet, an accessory widely associated with him.
Public perception
Film could mislead people, argued Khan
Khan's plea further argued that such portrayals in the film could mislead the public, especially since he was acquitted in the Arms Act case related to the 1998 incident.
The High Court had made strong oral observations during the hearing, stating that an individual's reputation deserves protection and expressing concern over apparent references to Khan in the film.