Kalki Koechlin to star in urban legend horror series
Kalki Koechlin is teaming up with the makers of Adhura for an upcoming urban legend horror series set in a city backdrop.
Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, this Emmay Entertainment project promises plenty of spooky moments and a fresh take on modern myths.
From 'Bhay' to 'Adhura': Kalki's horror journey
This project follows Bhay—The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, where she played a journalist investigating real-life paranormal events.
By moving from true stories to fictional legends, Kalki is showing off her range and keeping things interesting for fans who love a good scare—and maybe some surprises along the way.