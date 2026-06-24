Kalpana Kharat granted anticipatory bail in Nashik land fraud case
Kalpana Kharat, wife of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, was granted anticipatory bail from the Nashik District Sessions Court.
She was accused of being involved in a land fraud and black magic scheme linked to a 16.5-acre plot sold well below market value in 2004.
The FIR claims Ashok told the owners that someone had died by suicide on the property and performed rituals before the sale.
Court: civil dispute, Ashok Kharat jailed
The court pointed out that there was a more than 20-year gap between the sale and any complaint, plus no evidence tying Kalpana to threats or discussions, so it saw it as more of a civil dispute.
Meanwhile, Ashok remains behind bars over separate sexual assault allegations; he was arrested in March following multiple complaints of sexual assault and has been in custody since.