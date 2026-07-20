Kalra accuses Kapoor of crossing boundaries on 'Lock Upp 2'
Entertainment
Lock Upp 2 is making headlines after contestant Shreya Kalra called out Ram Kapoor for crossing personal boundaries.
She shared that Kapoor got "too close" during tasks and even tried to kiss her, saying, "My father doesn't kiss me this much."
Kalra also described feeling uncomfortable when Kapoor stood too close to another contestant, Shivangi, until Harshad stepped in.
Kalra alleges Kapoor spat, no response
Even after Kapoor apologized, Kalra said she wasn't satisfied and mentioned how his behavior made her uneasy: "He literally spit all over the fucking place."
Her comments have gone viral online. As of now, Kapoor hasn't responded, and fans are waiting to hear his side while conversations about boundaries on reality shows heat up.