Kalra accuses Tandon of messaging her while he dated Joshi

Tandon explained that Kalra messaged him about wanting to work with him and accepting the promo, and he advised her not to accept such parts.

"I don't DM girls. I have too much ego," he shared.

Kalra disagreed, saying Tandon flirted with her without mentioning his relationship and that she stopped talking to him once she found out about Joshi.

She even showed the messages to Joshi herself, insisting, "Excuse me! I wouldn't be the first person to approach any man. I've never done that in my entire life."