Kalra joins Joshi as 'Lock Upp Season 2' finalist
Entertainment
Shreya Kalra is officially the second finalist of Lock Upp Season 2, joining Shivangi Joshi in the grand finale.
The announcement came after a surprise twist that also saw Akanksha Chamola leave the show.
The big finale streams on Netflix on August 5, 2026.
'Lock Upp' group splits, Chamola exits
This episode had contestants split into "deserving" and "undeserving" groups, with the latter (Chamola, Shilpa Shinde, and Ram Kapoor) choosing Kalra as their pick for the final spot.
Meanwhile, Akanksha Chamola struggled to hide her disappointment after her elimination, especially since Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav believed she was among the least deserving.
Now it's down to Kalra and Joshi for the winner's title.