Kalra wins 'Lock Upp' season 2 as Joshi places 2nd
Entertainment
Shreya Kalra just took home the Lock Upp season two trophy! The Netflix reality show wrapped up with Shivangi Joshi as runner-up and Yogesh Rawat in third place.
Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, this season was packed with tough competition and some real emotional moments.
Chopda yields finalist spot for Joshi
Right before the finale, Harshad Chopda made headlines by giving up his finalist spot to save Joshi from elimination, definitely a moment that got people talking.
With Shilpa Shinde finishing fourth, Lock Upp season two kept viewers glued till the very end and easily became one of Netflix's most talked-about reality shows of 2026.