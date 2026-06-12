Kalyan confirms 'OG2' sequel, plans await director Sujeeth's return
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan just made fans' day by confirming a sequel to his 2025 hit, They Call Him OG.
His production house shared, "As promised, he will," and mentioned that plans for OG2 will move forward once director Sujeeth is back from abroad.
Kalyan's return film earned nearly ₹300cr
They Call Him OG marked Kalyan's big return to movies while serving as Andhra Pradesh's deputy chief minister. The film, directed by Sujeeth, featured him as a stylish gangster and earned close to ₹300 crore during its theatrical run.
Fans loved Thaman's music and Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut as the villain.
Even at the success meet, Kalyan said the story clicked with younger viewers, including his own son, and got him excited about acting again.