Kalyan confirms 'OG2' sequel, plans await director Sujeeth's return

Kalyan's return film earned nearly ₹300cr

They Call Him OG marked Kalyan's big return to movies while serving as Andhra Pradesh's deputy chief minister. The film, directed by Sujeeth, featured him as a stylish gangster and earned close to ₹300 crore during its theatrical run.

Fans loved Thaman's music and Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut as the villain.

Even at the success meet, Kalyan said the story clicked with younger viewers, including his own son, and got him excited about acting again.