Kalyani Panicker-Sharafudheen's 'Madhuvidhu' gets new release date Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

The comedy family drama Madhuvidhu, starring Sharafudheen and Kalyani Panicker, has shifted its release date from February 6 to May 1, 2026.

Sharafudheen shared the update with a fresh poster on Instagram, giving fans a new date to look forward to.

This film is directed by Vishnu Aravind in his first outing as director and marks Panicker's debut in a lead role.