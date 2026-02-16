Kalyani Panicker-Sharafudheen's 'Madhuvidhu' gets new release date
The comedy family drama Madhuvidhu, starring Sharafudheen and Kalyani Panicker, has shifted its release date from February 6 to May 1, 2026.
Sharafudheen shared the update with a fresh poster on Instagram, giving fans a new date to look forward to.
This film is directed by Vishnu Aravind in his first outing as director and marks Panicker's debut in a lead role.
More about the film and its cast
Madhuvidhu promises plenty of laughs and heart as it dives into family dynamics, with writing by Bibin Mohan and Jai Vishnu.
The cast also includes familiar faces like Jagadish, Saikumar, Azees Nedumangad, Sreejaya, Amal Jose, and Sanju Madhu. Fun fact: Kalyani Panicker is the daughter of veteran actor Bindu Panicker.
Meanwhile, Sharafudheen has more projects lined up—including films with Nivin Pauly and Amal Neerad—so there's lots ahead for fans of Malayalam cinema!