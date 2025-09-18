Next Article
Kalyani Priyadarshan becomes India's most popular IMDb celebrity
Entertainment
Kalyani Priyadarshan is now India's most popular celebrity on IMDb, thanks to her standout performance as Chandra—India's first female superhero—in the Malayalam film "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra."
The recent hit has earned over ₹200 crore, blending Kerala's ancient myths with a modern Bengaluru setting. Audiences across India have praised her performance.
'Lokah' is just the beginning: Priyadarshan
To play Chandra, Priyadarshan trained intensely in boxing and stunts—even continuing with promotions while recovering from influenza.
"Lokah," directed by Dominic Arun, is just the start of a planned multi-part franchise.
Up next for Kalyani: she's set to star in the Tamil film "Marshall" with Karthi, eager to take on new challenges and keep surprising fans with fresh stories.