Kalyani Priyadarshan to perform high-octane stunts in 'Pralay'
What's the story
Kalyani Priyadarshan, who led the hit Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Pralay. The actor will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in this big-budget zombie thriller. According to a report by Variety India, Priyadarshan will be performing breathtaking action sequences and high-octane stunts in the film.
Action-packed role
Priyadarshan will be trained by international stunt masters
Priyadarshan, who impressed the makers with her performance as a yakshi in Lokah, will be trained by international stunt masters and coordinators for her role in Pralay.
The report states that her action sequences will be on par with those of female actors who have performed awe-inspiring stunts in Hollywood films.
The movie is expected to go on floors next month.
Film details
More about 'Pralay'
Pralay, which has an estimated budget of around ₹300 crore, is described as an ambitious VFX-heavy action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic dystopian world.
The film is being produced by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films and Singh's Maa Kasam Films under the direction of Jay Mehta.
Singh will reportedly shoot the first schedule till Diwali before taking a paternity break. He is expected to begin the second schedule in 2027.
Future endeavors
Meanwhile, here's what else is coming up for Priyadarshan
Apart from her Bollywood debut, Priyadarshan will also be seen in Lokah: Chapter 2, which will focus on Tovino Thomas's character Chathan.
She confirmed the news recently and said they are hoping to begin production in September.
The film will be written and directed by Dominic Arun, who also directed the first part.
Dulquer Salmaan, who is producing the franchise, is also playing a key role in the narrative of the five-part series inspired by Malayalam folklore.