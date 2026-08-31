Kalyanram and Bhairava publicly confirm relationship with Instagram posts
Entertainment
Telugu actor Kavya Kalyanram and musician Kaala Bhairava just made things official on Instagram, sharing sweet photos and heartfelt captions.
Kavya called Bhairava her "Yellow Paper Daisy" and thanked him for all the happiness he brings, while Bhairava said being with her feels like being "home."
Book launch showed Kalyanram-Bhairava chemistry
Rumors about them started earlier this year after they were spotted together at a book launch; fans quickly picked up on the chemistry.
Kavya is known for her roles in Balagam and Ustaad, while Bhairava is famous for his work on Baahubali 2 and the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.