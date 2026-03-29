Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' nets 70 cr, Netflix April 23 Entertainment Mar 29, 2026

Pawan Kalyan's latest film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is coming to Netflix after its theater run.

The movie hit theaters on March 19, 2026, and even with big competition from Dhurandhar 2, collected around ₹70 crore net.

If you missed it on the big screen, you can catch it streaming from April 23.