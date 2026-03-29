Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' nets 70 cr, Netflix April 23
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's latest film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is coming to Netflix after its theater run.
The movie hit theaters on March 19, 2026, and even with big competition from Dhurandhar 2, collected around ₹70 crore net.
If you missed it on the big screen, you can catch it streaming from April 23.
Shankar directs 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna alongside Kalyan.
The story follows an orphan-turned-cop who takes on corruption with both action and heart, plus R Parthiban plays a memorable villain.