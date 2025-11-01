Kiara-led Meena Kumari biopic begins filming next year

The film, produced by Bilal Amrohi, will focus on Kumari's life and her marriage to the director of Pakeezah (1972). A source told Mid-Day, "In Kiara, the director has found a performer who carries vintage Bollywood charm and has the emotional depth to do justice to Meena Kumari's life." This role will be Advani's first portrayal of a real-life character. She reportedly beat Kriti Sanon to bag this film.

Role preparation

Kiara's 1st biopic; male lead still not finalized

The film will be Advani's first project after becoming a mother in July. An insider said, "It gives Kiara enough time to prepare, as she will have to pick up the basics of Urdu." The search for the male lead is still ongoing. Meanwhile, the legendary star Kumari, known for Do Bigha Zamin, Pakeezah, and Mere Apne, among others, passed away in 1972 at 38, reportedly due to liver cirrhosis.