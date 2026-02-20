Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth reunite for 'KHxRK' after 41 years
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are finally teaming up again for a new film called KHxRK, announced on February 19.
The reveal came with a stylish poster—think vintage Mercedes-Benz and the tagline, "Some men set rules. Some men just rule."
This marks their first major project together since the 1985 film Geraftaar.
Why this collaboration is historic
These two icons haven't shared top billing in decades, despite appearing together in films like Apoorva Raagangal and Geraftaar. Their collaborations stopped in the '80s over billing disagreements, so this reunion is a big deal for fans old and new.
KHxRK is rumored to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with music by Anirudh Ravichander—and yes, the buzz is real: Rajinikanth recently said he'd love to work with Haasan if the right story came along.