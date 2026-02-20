Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth reunite for 'KHxRK' after 41 years

Why this collaboration is historic

These two icons haven't shared top billing in decades, despite appearing together in films like Apoorva Raagangal and Geraftaar. Their collaborations stopped in the '80s over billing disagreements, so this reunion is a big deal for fans old and new.

KHxRK is rumored to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with music by Anirudh Ravichander—and yes, the buzz is real: Rajinikanth recently said he'd love to work with Haasan if the right story came along.