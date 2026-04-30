Kamal Haasan-Sridevi's 'Moondram Pirai' to finally premiere on OTT tomorrow

Announcement

The announcement was made on Thursday

On Thursday, Sathya Jyothi Films announced on social media, "First-time on digital after 44 years! #MoondramPirai Digitally Remastered premieres on @PrimeVideoIN from May 1, 2026." Fans expressed happiness in the comments section, and many noted that this would be the first time they'll watch the classic. One fan wrote on X, "A timeless love Story and beyond the top-notch performance of Kamal and Sridevi mam, I cannot deny the top-class presence of Silk Smitha. Great movie."