Kamal Haasan-Sridevi's 'Moondram Pirai' to finally premiere on OTT tomorrow
What's the story
The iconic classic Moondram Pirai (1982), starring National Award winners Kamal Haasan and Sridevi, is finally making its digital debut. The film, which was originally released 44 years ago, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The production house behind the movie, Sathya Jyothi Films, has confirmed that a remastered version of Moondram Pirai will be available for streaming in Tamil.
Announcement
The announcement was made on Thursday
On Thursday, Sathya Jyothi Films announced on social media, "First-time on digital after 44 years! #MoondramPirai Digitally Remastered premieres on @PrimeVideoIN from May 1, 2026." Fans expressed happiness in the comments section, and many noted that this would be the first time they'll watch the classic. One fan wrote on X, "A timeless love Story and beyond the top-notch performance of Kamal and Sridevi mam, I cannot deny the top-class presence of Silk Smitha. Great movie."
Film's legacy
Know more about the film
Directed by Balu Mahendra, Moondram Pirai is considered a masterpiece by fans and critics. The film's cinematography also won Mahendra a National Award. Haasan's performance in the film has been widely appreciated, with him winning a National Award for his role as Cheenu. The music for the movie was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The supporting cast includes Y. G. Mahendran, Silk Smitha, and Gandhimathi.