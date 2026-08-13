Kamal Haasan calls himself 'oldest of Gen Z' in cinema

Haasan reflected, "So I guess what I have salvaged as experience can be improved upon before people stop counting my years in this field and start looking for better numbers elsewhere."

"Since the Lumière brothers' first public film screening in December 1895, the film industry has been around for approximately 130 years and 8 months."

"My team reminded me that I have been around for 67 of those years."

"I am probably the oldest of the Gen Z in cinema."