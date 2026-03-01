Kamal Haasan-Sivakarthikeyan's 'Seyon' isn't against any religion: Director Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

Director Sivakumar Murugesan wants everyone to know his upcoming film Seyon isn't against any religion.

Starring Sivakarthikeyan and produced by Kamal Haasan, the movie is slated for a theatrical release in October.

Murugesan shared that Seyon "is not against any god"—instead, it's all about bringing people together and respecting different cultures.