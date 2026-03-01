Kamal Haasan-Sivakarthikeyan's 'Seyon' isn't against any religion: Director
Entertainment
Director Sivakumar Murugesan wants everyone to know his upcoming film Seyon isn't against any religion.
Starring Sivakarthikeyan and produced by Kamal Haasan, the movie is slated for a theatrical release in October.
Murugesan shared that Seyon "is not against any god"—instead, it's all about bringing people together and respecting different cultures.
Murugesan-SK collaboration continues
There was some buzz online after the teaser dropped, but the director's message is clear: Seyon explores how two communities live their faiths side by side, with everyday rituals and vibrant festivals.
Plus, if you're into music, Santhosh Narayanan is handling the soundtrack.
This film aims for harmony—not controversy—and marks another big creative team-up for Murugesan and Sivakarthikeyan.